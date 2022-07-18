Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc., (OTC Pink: JZZI) ("JZZ" or the "Company"), a diversified technology company focused on digital media and strategic biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension including human longevity has begun selling a new formulation of an NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) supplement through its activelifestylenutrition.com site.

People continue searching for ways to feel young and vibrant. While there is no way to turn back time, researchers are finding there may be some anti-aging supplements that can help reverse or slow the signs of aging. Currently, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) boosters are receiving of attention for their potential anti-aging benefits.

NAD supplements are targeted at actively increasing the amount of NAD+ circulating through the body. Maintaining healthy levels of this coenzyme may help support healthy aging and slow certain age-related health changes.

Potential benefits of NAD supplements include increased energy, improved memory, lower blood pressure, and lowered cholesterol. More research is underway to fully understand the effects of NAD, but current research suggests it is potentially an effective supplement with minimal side effects.

The dietary supplements market related to healthy aging is a growing market that represents an estimated USD $2 billion in annual sales. These include formulations such as Beta Carotene, Resveratrol, DHEA, as well as NAD supplements. These figures for the US market are based upon estimates from the Nutrition Business Journal, 2019 and 2020 reports, and assume that the US market represents about one third of the global market for these products.

ActiveLifestyleNutrition.com has begun offering its own white-label formulation of NAD booster sold under the Active Lifestyle Nutrition brand, and is available now through its direct marketing site.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies, Inc., stated, "Our Active Lifestyle Brand nutritional supplements sales are focused on leading edge products that can potentially be very effective for helping with aging health and the effects of age-related changes. The NAD booster product is a prime example of the kind of products we are scaling up in our ActiveLifestyleNutrition.com marketing site and digital platforms. We expect it to be a well-received product by our target audience."

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

ccardona@jzztechnologies.com

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the Company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the Company's operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131090