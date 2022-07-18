Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Waterman Capital Partners, the international wealth management company, announced on Thursday that they have hired Steven Harris CFA as their senior analyst responsible for the company's asset allocation strategy.

Steven Harris has over three decades experience on Wall Street, specializing in the US capital markets. He is a seasoned veteran within the industry, presenting valuable data and insights which have allowed financial institutions to capitalize on market conditions. Steven will temporarily be located in the Barbados office for Waterman Capital Partners until their new regional office is completed, which is expected to open during the second half of 2023. Thereafter, Steven will be transferred to the Jersey office in the Channel Islands as Global Head of Investment Strategy.

Waterman Capital Partners was founded in 2016, they have grown to over $2B USD AUM. On their most conservative portfolio they have demonstrated an annual rate of return of 29.3% since inception.

