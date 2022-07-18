Foam Dressing Market Worth $2.5 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global foam dressing market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. A few of the key drivers propelling the market growth include an increase in surgical cases, a rapidly aging population, and an increase in the number of diabetes patients. For instance, according to the World Economic Forum, the current population of Japanese people above 65 years of age is 25% of the total population. This number is further expected to rise to 40% by 2060. Older people are more likely to sustain wounds, thus, the market for foam dressing is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on type, the adhesive foam dressing segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 56.5% in 2021, owing to an increase in the number of high exudate wound patients.





Based on application, the chronic wound application segment accounted for a revenue share of 59.9% in 2021 and is leading the market.





Based on end-use, the hospital segment dominated the market, due to an increase in surgical site infections among hospital patients. On the other hand, during the projected period, the home healthcare segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4%.





North America dominated the market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 45.4% in 2021 owing to the increasing number of diabetic patients, rise in the number of obese population, and technological advancements.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Foam Dressing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Adhesive Foam Dressing, Non-adhesive Foam Dressing), By Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030, published by Grand View Research.

Foam Dressing Market Growth & Trends

An increase in the number of obese/overweight people is another fueling factor of the market. For instance, according to an article by Sage Journals & Indian Academy of Neurosciences, 2021, the number of obese people in India is estimated to be 135 million. Similarly, as per the Obesity Evidence Hub, two-thirds of the Australian people, i.e., 35.6% are overweight, whereas, 31.3% are expected to be obese. These situations are anticipated to raise demand for bariatric treatments and other related surgeries, driving the growth of the market over the anticipated time frame.

Additionally, the industry is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years with the launch of the COVID-19 vaccine and the relaxation of lockdown restrictions. It is anticipated that many elective procedures will be performed that were delayed. Moreover, many top producers are engaged in strategic activities including new launches, partnerships, and geographic expansion that could enable them to profit from the rising demand for foam dressing products during the projection period. For instance, in February 2022, Medline Industries announced the launch of a new version of its foam dressing Optifoam Gentle EX Foam Dressing. This is specially designed to displace the pressure whenever used with a pressure injury prevention protocol. Thus, similar initiatives by other market players are anticipated to boost market growth during the post-pandemic time.

Foam Dressing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global foam dressing market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Foam Dressing Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Adhesive Foam Dressing

Non-adhesive Foam Dressing

Foam Dressing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Pressure Ulcers



Venous Leg Ulcers



Other Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds



Burns

Foam Dressing Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Foam Dressing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Foam Dressing Market

3M

Coloplast Corp.

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Group PLC

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

McKesson Corporation

Molnlycke Health Care AB

