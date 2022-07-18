Market Research Store: At 14.65% CAGR, Global Epigenetics Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 3 Billion By 2028 | Epigenetics Market Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global epigenetics market was valued at around $ 0.9 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.65% by 2028 and generate a revenue of over $3 billion during the forecast period.

Epigenetics Market: Overview

Epigenetics refers to the study of the modification of genes influenced by our behavior and the corresponding environment. Unlike actual genetic changes, epigenetic modifications can be reversed and do not involve any change in the DNA sequence, however, they can affect the way our body reads a given DNA sequence. Epigenetic changes are related to the diet, lifestyle, or exercise routine of an individual which makes it easier to find the connection between the environment or behavior and genes.

Genetic changes affect the production of proteins whereas epigenetic changes directly impact gene expression between either turning it off or on. There are three main types of epigenetics. First is DNA methylation which works by the addition of a chemical group to the DNA at specific places, thus blocking the DNA-attaching protein to read the gene. The second is histone modification, where DNA is wrapped around histones, a type of protein. This DNA failed to get read by proteins. The third kind of epigenetic modification is the non-coding RNA where coding RNA is attached to non-coding RNA which causes it to break thus preventing protein production.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Epigenetics Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Epigenetics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.65 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Epigenetics Market was valued approximately USD 0.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 3 Billion by 2028.

As per reports submitted by Globocan in 2020, over 10 million patients were added to the already existing list of cancer patients along with 1 million cancer-related deaths in 2020 itself.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Global Epigenetics Market By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations), By Product (Reagents, Kits, Instruments, and Enzymes), By Application (Non-Oncology and Oncology), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Epigenetics Market: Growth Drivers

Growth in the number of cancer patients to propel global market growth.

The global epigenetics market growth may be attributed to the rise in the number of cancer patients globally. As per reports submitted by Globocan in 2020, over 10 million patients were added to the already existing list of cancer patients along with 1 million cancer-related deaths in 2020 itself. Drugs that are created with the help of epigenetics are able to work extensively and efficiently for certain types of cancers thus aiding cost-reduction and providing affordable cancer treatments. The global market growth is also driven by the adoption of advanced technologies in the epigenetics sector since assays based on epigenetics are more useful than conventional microarrays because of beneficial qualities of epigenetics like lower concentration of the sample being used as input. There is a rise in the R&D of DNA sequencing because of the growing interest in the healthcare industry related to genome-based projects. This is aided by funds received from government agencies as well as the private sector since genome study can aid advancements in the development of the healthcare sector and understand human reaction to medications, or other aspects with more clarity which may propel global market expansion in the coming years.

Epigenetics Market: Restraints

Standardization concerns to restrict the global market growth.

The data generated through epigenetic tests are highly sensitive and drugs required for epigenetic-based diseases can be developed with the help of specific biomarkers. However, since many of the current manufacturers of tools used in epigenetics are unable to create standardized biomarkers, the global market growth may get restricted during the forecast period.

The tools used for epigenetic tests are expensive. They mostly lie in the range of a few million dollars making them unaffordable for many small to medium-scale consumers which are expected to restrain the global market expansion since even though the technologies are extremely useful they increase the overall cost of the facility massively creating reluctance amongst end-con.

Epigenetics Market: Opportunities

Adoption of advanced technology to provide global market growth opportunities.

Some of the major technologies used in epigenetic processes are histone modifications & DNA methylation. Enzymes like histone methyltransferases & HDCAs can cause histone modification and their inhibitors act as excellent biomarkers used extensively for research of drugs for epigenetics disorders. There is significant growth in the number of R&D activities carried out by many private and government agencies for the development of therapeutic drugs which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the global epigenetics market.

Epigenetics Market: Challenges

Lack of skilled professionals to challenge the global market expansion.

Epigenetics require highly skilled professionals to operate the complex system as well to correctly read the related data. There is a significant gap between the number of skilled professionals required and the actual number of professionals currently employed which may create challenges in the global market expansion which may also be coupled with the absence of lucrative medical reimbursement policies in under-developed nations causing the global market to lose a large section of potential consumers.

Global Epigenetics Market: Segmentation

The global epigenetics market is segmented by end-user, product, application, and region.

By end-user, the global market segments are pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations. The global market was dominated by the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies in 2021 and may follow the same trend during the projection period owing to increased R&D activities in genetics and towards the development of disease-specific treatments coupled with analysis of drug resistance in microorganisms and molecular studies of cancer & other disorders.

By product, the global market is segmented into reagents, kits, instruments, and enzymes. Reagents like histone & DNA modified are most frequently used whereas PCR, antibodies, and electrophoresis reagents are most commonly utilized epigenetic reagents. PyroMarket Q24 uses pyrosequencing chemistry and is able to deliver the most efficient form of detection in real-time.

By application, the global market is divided into non-oncology and oncology. In 2021, the highest revenue was generated through applications in the oncology segment because of an increased number of cancer-related cases. Epimutations play a pivot role in cancer etiology and are being heavily researched as of current times.

List of Key Players of Epigenetics Market:

Hologic Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Merck Millipore

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abcam Plc.

Zymo Research

Active Motif Inc.

Report Scope:

Recent Developments

In December 2021 , Lonza and Agilent Technologies formed a partnership. Lonza is a leading manufacturer of cell and gene therapy. The partnership aims to bring drastic changes in the way customized cell therapies are created and used.

, Lonza and Agilent Technologies formed a partnership. Lonza is a leading manufacturer of cell and gene therapy. The partnership aims to bring drastic changes in the way customized cell therapies are created and used. In June 2021 , Microba Life Sciences and Illumina entered a partnership with the intention to aid researchers with their inventions. The partnership will allow for Microba's extremely high-quality gut microbiome analysis platform and Illumina's NGS tools to be able to create accurate metagenomic data.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the global market during the forecast period.

North America has managed to have a share of more than 30% of the global epigenetics market in the last few years and may dominate the global market in the coming years as well owing to the increased interest of the government in epigenetics research and the subsequent funding. Advanced diagnostic centers in regions like the USA and Canada are expected to aid regional growth along with state-of-the-art medical infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific may also generate high revenues in the global market because of the rising population along with the increasing number of cancer patients in the region. The medical sector of region like India, China, Singapore, and others have witnessed high growth which may aid regional growth. Europe has also been showing steady signs of growth majorly due to the growing number of accurate cancer diagnoses and treatments.

Global Epigenetics Market is segmented as follows:

Epigenetics Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Epigenetics Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Reagents

Kits

Instruments

Enzymes

Epigenetics Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Non-Oncology

Oncology

Epigenetics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

