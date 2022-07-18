A solar facility with an installed power of 9 MW has come online at the Paranal Observatory operated by the European Southern Observatory (ESO). The PV plant is also intended to power the world's largest telescope that is currently under construction at the observatory.From pv magazine Latam The plant is divided into two sub-units with a capacity of 4 MW and 5 MW, respectively. The first of the two facilities is aimed at covering the observatory's current and projected demand during the day, when the greatest energy demand is produced by the cooling systems of the multiple telescopes operating ...

