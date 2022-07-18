Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football Announces "Cleats In The Grass"

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Major League Football (MLFB) is excited to announce today that the MLFB Training Camp 2022 has officially begun. Over the last several days over 260 players have gone through their physicals and are finally putting "Cleats in the Grass".

"This has been a long time coming," stated MLFB CEO Frank Murtha. "The time, energy, the raw effort has been incredible. I have nothing but praise for everyone involved in this herculean effort. We actually have Cleats In The Grass this morning and I could not be prouder. Everyone at MLFB thanks the people and leaders in Mobile, AL for all that they have done for us. It's just been incredible."

MLFB COO Steve Videtich and EVP JJ Coyne are both on site coordinating the effort. "It is incredible to see it all coming together," said Videtich. "So many people working together, the coaches, the equipment guys, field ops…all of them. John Davis and his group…it is truly mind boggling how much they are getting done. Incredible is the only word that comes to mind."

"What Mike McCarthy and the football ops side has done is staggering," reflected Coyne. "3 months ago, we didn't have a coach or a player under Mike. "Now he has great coaches, and the players…my goodness, the talent that is here is incredible.'

Incredible is the world of the day at MLFB. It is with great pride that we start the MLFB 2022 Training Camp in Mobile, Alabama

The Major League Football (MLFB) 2022 Schedule Includes:

Tuesday, August 9 th at 7:05 eastern Arkansas Attack @ Virginia Armada

Tuesday, August 9 th at 6:05 central Ohio Force @ Alabama Airborne

Tuesday, August 16 th at 7:05 eastern Virginia Armada @ Ohio Force

Tuesday, August 16 th at 6:05 central Arkansas Attack @ Alabama Airborne

Monday, August 22 nd at 7:05 central Virginia Armada @ Arkansas Attack

Tuesday, August 23 rd at 7:05 eastern Alabama Airborne @ Ohio Force

Tuesday, August 30 th at 7:05 central Ohio Force @ Arkansas Attack

Tuesday, August 30 th at 7:05 eastern Alabama Airborne @ Virginia Armada

Tuesday, Sept. 6 th Championship Game. Teams and Time TBD.

Home Teams Bold and Italicized

About MLFB

Major League Football, Inc. (OTC symbol MLFB), headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a publicly traded company operating as a professional football league. Our mission is to provide personal and professional growth opportunities to football players, coaches, trainers, and front office personnel. Then, through our original broadcasts, provide those participants exposure to the NFL and other professional leagues so they can advance their careers.

Interested investors seeking to learn more about MLFB should Visit https://investinmlfb.com/

