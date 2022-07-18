

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus crossed the 40000 mark in the U.S. on Sunday.



40942 people are currently in hospitals with the deadly virus, an increase of 20 percent over the last two weeks, according to the New York Times' latest tally. More than 4500 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 20 percent rise in a fortnight.



With 21091 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 89,549,744, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



11 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties increased to 1,023,810.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 9863 - and deaths - 8.



Covid deaths have increased by 9 percent while cases increased by 15 percent in the last two weeks.



86,646,220 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



692 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6369703.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 222,682,315 Americans, or 67.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 91.7 percent of people above 65.



48.1 percent of the eligible population, or 107,004,061 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de