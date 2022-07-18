Tongle is a newly established community Wellness hub in Singapore and Malaysia. Recently, the organization introduced an unprecedented approach to depression in adults.

Selangor, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Tongle is the mindfulness health service co-founded by an all-female team. It is a pioneer in the market to improve mental wellness as a whole via a community approach - a 24/7 online and physical wellness hub. In a recent development, Tongle has launched an unprecedented approach by diving into the root of the problem (social isolation) by providing a loving & supporting environment.





Tongle team in Malaysia

Tongle is on the mission to create local, regional, and global impact in improving general wellbeing and empowering its members. Therefore, Tongle strives to tackle the inaccessibility of mental health services by providing affordable mental health care. These health professionals would be available 24 hours worldwide, curated especially for those who may have anxiety late into the night.

They also have a physical wellness hub for their clients, serving as a haven for socially isolated members. There would be daily events and an in-house psychologist available in the clubhouse. Details of the daily events are available on the App and the @tongleclubhouse official Instagram page. Founded by mental health advocates, the wellness hub is Tongle's newest venture, where it encourages healthy human interaction while creating a space for everyone.

With a space of 4,000 square feet, the Tongle Club House is a one-stop hub offering a range of facilities and activities for socializing and relaxing. On top of that, there will be interactive events. It is also a safe space to interact with members on a personal level while building a network and improving oneself.

Within the community, Tongle raised 300,000 Malaysian Ringgit in a recent funding round led by the community members and is currently valued at RM6.5 Million. Tongle has members worldwide and businesses registered in Taiwan and the United States.

With Tongle Community Wellness Hub promoting mental health awareness, these efforts are taken to increase access to mental health care programs and meet people with the same predicament. Tongle is available virtually in an online app, providing professional services, 24/7 listeners, and participating in physical and online events. The App strives to be more inclusive and accessible for all ages, nationalities, and languages.

