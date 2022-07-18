Total passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 77.5% of June 2019 traffic levels and up 147.8% YoY
Italy and Ecuador at 90% of pre-pandemic levels; Armenia at 111%
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 147.8% YoY increase in passenger traffic in June 2022, reaching 77.5% of pre-pandemic levels of June 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)
Statistics
Jun'22
Jun'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,876
1,148
150.5%
17,270
7,624
126.5%
International Passengers (thousands) (3)
1,869
566
230.4%
8,743
2,348
272.4%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
385
356
8.0%
2,564
2,015
27.3%
Total Passengers (thousands)
5,130
2,070
147.8%
28,576
11,986
138.4%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
27.4
25.5
7.5%
168.9
151.1
11.8%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
61.4
34.2
79.4%
337.6
194.2
73.8%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Jun'22
Jun'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,876
3,658
-21.4%
17,270
22,704
-23.9%
International Passengers (thousands) (3)
1,869
2,355
-20.6%
8,743
13,747
-36.4%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
385
610
-36.9%
2,564
4,125
-37.8%
Total Passengers (thousands)
5,130
6,623
-22.5%
28,576
40,577
-29.6%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
27.4
33.0
-16.7%
168.9
210.7
-19.9%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
61.4
67.9
-9.5%
337.6
419.6
-19.5%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
(3)
Includes estimated data for a portion of PAX at Pisa airport.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in June 2022 grew 147.8% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina and Italy, boosted by higher traffic demand reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions and the re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021, in Argentina and Uruguay. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 77.5% of June 2019 levels, from 75.5% in May, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 79.4% and 78.6% of June 2019, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 442% YoY and reaching 77.5% of June 2019 levels, up from the 74.8% posted in May. International passenger traffic improved to 64.2% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 60.8% in May, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Dynamics in domestic passenger traffic continued to strengthen, with traffic reaching 83.1% of June 2019 levels, up from the 81.3% posted in May.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 256% YoY reaching 89.5% of June 2019 levels, up from the 78.1% and 85.0% posted in April and May, respectively. Passenger traffic benefited from the start of the summer season and trends are expected to improve further in the coming months, also reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions effective June 1, 2022.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 28.0% YoY, and reached 77.7% of June 2019 pre-pandemic levels, compared with 78.6% recorded in May. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 70% of total traffic, stood at almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 57.1% of June 2019 levels.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 383% YoY and reached 65.9% of June 2019 levels, broadly in line with the 66.1% posted in May.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 64.9% YoY reaching 89.2% of June 2019 levels, down from the 97.1% posted in May. International passenger traffic performed well, reaching 95.6% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama. Domestic passenger traffic was impacted by some flight cancelations due to protests and social unrest in the country and reached 84.0% of June 2019 pre-pandemic levels, compared with 94.1% in May.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 56.7% YoY. Passenger traffic continued to perform well, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, at 111.4% of June 2019, improving from the 96.4% and 107.4% recorded in April and May, respectively.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 7.5% YoY and stood at 83.3% of June 2019 levels, or at 84.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil, which reported volumes at 86.0% and 60.1% of June 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Importantly, Italy, Uruguay and Armenia reported higher cargo volume than pre-pandemic levels.
Aircraft movements increased 79.4% YoY reaching 90.5% of June 2019 levels, or at 94.3% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. More than two thirds of aircraft movements came from Argentina and Brazil, which reached 89.4% and 94.1% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively. To note, aircraft movements in Ecuador, Armenia and Uruguay were above June 2019 levels.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)
Jun'22
Jun'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
2,567
473
442.4%
14,734
4,460
230.4%
Italy(3)
751
211
256.3%
2,795
399
600.3%
Brazil
1,072
837
28.0%
7,115
4,671
52.3%
Uruguay
104
22
383.0%
648
96
573.7%
Ecuador
322
196
64.9%
1,929
889
117.0%
Armenia
314
201
56.7%
1,355
772
75.6%
Peru
131
-100.0%
700
-100.0%
TOTAL
5,130
2,070
147.8%
28,576
11,986
138.4%
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
14,643
13,439
9.0%
90,320
80,183
12.6%
Italy
1,320
1,254
5.2%
7,598
7,101
7.0%
Brazil
4,567
4,766
-4.2%
28,182
30,135
-6.5%
Uruguay(2)
2,514
2,295
9.5%
17,041
15,112
12.8%
Ecuador
2,734
2,259
21.0%
17,654
9,649
83.0%
Armenia
1,666
1,302
27.9%
8,078
7,546
7.1%
Peru
207
-100.0%
1,359
-100.0%
TOTAL
27,444
25,522
7.5%
168,874
151,084
11.8%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
30,640
13,207
132.0%
174,724
92,856
88.2%
Italy
7,607
3,551
114.2%
30,406
9,091
234.5%
Brazil
11,240
8,521
31.9%
67,169
48,105
39.6%
Uruguay
1,940
1,157
67.7%
13,855
5,541
150.0%
Ecuador
6,787
4,482
51.4%
38,118
23,228
64.1%
Armenia
3,206
1,789
79.2%
13,320
7,702
72.9%
Peru
1,531
-100.0%
7,699
-100.0%
TOTAL
61,420
34,238
79.4%
337,592
194,222
73.8%
|Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)
Jun'22
Jun'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
2,567
3,312
-22.5%
14,734
21,221
-30.6%
Italy(3)
751
839
-10.5%
2,795
3,779
-26.0%
Brazil
1,072
1,380
-22.3%
7,115
9,254
-23.1%
Uruguay
104
158
-34.1%
648
1,142
-43.3%
Ecuador
322
361
-10.8%
1,929
2,231
-13.5%
Armenia
314
282
11.4%
1,355
1,321
2.6%
Peru
292
-100.0%
1,631
-100.0%
TOTAL
5,130
6,623
-22.5%
28,576
40,577
-29.6%
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
14,643
17,020
-14.0%
90,320
110,842
-18.5%
Italy
1,320
1,042
26.6%
7,598
6,508
16.7%
Brazil
4,567
7,605
-39.9%
28,182
47,380
-40.5%
Uruguay(2)
2,514
2,105
19.4%
17,041
14,163
20.3%
Ecuador
2,734
3,275
-16.5%
17,654
21,150
-16.5%
Armenia
1,666
1,540
8.2%
8,078
8,294
-2.6%
Peru
376
-100.0%
2,362
-100.0%
TOTAL
27,444
32,963
-16.7%
168,874
210,699
-19.9%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
30,640
34,291
-10.6%
174,724
221,927
-21.3%
Italy
7,607
8,080
-5.9%
30,406
36,596
-16.9%
Brazil
11,240
11,945
-5.9%
67,169
78,375
-14.3%
Uruguay
1,940
1,937
0.2%
13,855
15,851
-12.6%
Ecuador
6,787
6,544
3.7%
38,118
40,940
-6.9%
Armenia
3,206
2,361
35.8%
13,320
11,375
17.1%
Peru
2,708
-100.0%
14,535
-100.0%
TOTAL
61,420
67,866
-9.5%
337,592
419,599
-19.5%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
