Eurisko Mobility: Eurisko Academy celebrates the outstanding performance of 25 school students during its first event: the Schools Program Awards

BEIRUT, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurisko Mobility's Academy School program involves teaching school students to code using different languages based on their age, with elementary school children being taught visual programming and high school students being taught Web and JavaScript programming.

Throughout the 2021-2022 academic year, instructors from Eurisko Academy taught these children necessary skills and knowledge that are highly sought after internationally and locally as digital transformation, gaming, and programming trends grow.

During this event, hosted on the 10th of July 2022 in Hotel Chbat, Bsharri, Eurisko Academy celebrated the achievements of 25 brilliant students out of a total of more than 400 participants from 8 different grade levels, awarding them 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes. This festive event will take place on a yearly basis at the end of every school year, with the target being to being to increase the number of instructors and participating schools for the coming year.

CEO and Co-Founder of Eurisko Mobility, Edgard Tawk, emphasized the importance of implementing such programs for Lebanese students, and shared that "one of the biggest problems our communities face today is the lack of orientation for kids towards the digital world, especially coding. These skills have become increasingly essential after the pandemic and the acceleration of the digital shift."

Ziad Tawk, CTO and Co-Founder, also highlighted the added benefits that coding offers children regardless of whether they choose to pursue a career in it, such as heightened creativity and greater critical thinking capacity.

Eurisko Mobility is looking forward to expanding this program across Lebanon and paving the way for a more digital savvy generation.

