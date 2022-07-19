Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.07.2022
"Hot Stock" der Woche: Anlauf genommen!
WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 
19.07.2022 | 07:08
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sebastien Haller is Absent for an Indefinite Period Due to Illness

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller had to leave the BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland early due to illness and has already traveled back to Dortmund.

The player complained of being unwell after training on Monday morning. Initial medical examinations revealed the suspicion of a more serious illness, which is not related to training and match operations, and which now necessitate further medical examinations.

Sebastien Haller will be absent for an indefinite period.

Borussia Dortmund asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected. As soon as we have further information, we will inform you in consultation with the player.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
0231/ 90 20 - 2746
aktie@bvb.de

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
