- (PLX AI) - Telenor Q2 revenue NOK 28,036 million vs. estimate NOK 27,500 million.
- • Q2 organic growth 2.2%
- • Q2 net income NOK -1,113 million vs. estimate NOK 2,250 million
TELENOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|12,600
|12,800
|07:29
|12,780
|12,985
|18.07.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:21
|Telenor ASA: Telenor reports second quarter 2022 results
|07:09
|Telenor Q2 Adjusted EBITDA NOK 12,501 Million vs. Estimate NOK 12,200 Million
|(PLX AI) - Telenor Q2 revenue NOK 28,036 million vs. estimate NOK 27,500 million.• Q2 organic growth 2.2%• Q2 net income NOK -1,113 million vs. estimate NOK 2,250 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|Telenor: Solid mobile growth
|In the second quarter, we deliver performance in line with our expectations with a 2% growth in service revenues and stable EBITDA. The headwind from copper decommissioning in Norway, high energy prices...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Telenor ASA: Grameenphone - results for the second quarter 2022
|Fr
|Telenor ASA: Dtac - results for the second quarter 2022
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TELENOR ASA
|12,990
|+0,81 %