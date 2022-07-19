

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), on Tuesday, announced that it has signed an agreement with Ol-Trans to acquire its five concrete plants.



With 2022 estimated net sales of CHF 27 million, the transaction will strengthen Holcim's local ready-mix concrete network and firmly establish it as the leader in Northern Poland. This transaction will also increase Holcim's sales of ECOPact green concrete that comes with up to 50% lower carbon footprint in Poland.



Customers will also benefit from improved access to sustainable solutions like Agila Fibro, a self-compacting concrete that reduces the use of steel reinforcement by 40%-50%.



Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe Middle East Africa, said, 'With this acquisition we will further expand the footprint of ECOPact green concrete, the first and most comprehensive sustainable concrete range in Poland. Ol-Trans has been a long-standing Holcim partner as well as a growing and highly successful business. I offer a warm welcome to Ol-Trans employees into the Holcim family and look forward to unleashing our next era of growth together.'







