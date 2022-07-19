

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its fourth-quarter total iron ore production declined 2% to 64.2 million tonnes from 65.2 million tonnes in the previous year.



Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the quarter was 63.2 million tonnes down from 64.2 million tonnes in the prior year. Quarterly WAIO production decreased to 71.7 million tonnes from 72.8 million tonnes in the previous year on a 100 per cent basis.



Production for the 2023 financial year is expected to be between 249 million tonnes and 260 million tonnes.



WAIO production for the 2023 financial year is expected to be between 246 million tonnes and 256 million tonnes (278 and 290 Mt on a 100 per cent basis) reflecting the tie-in of the port debottlenecking project and the continued ramp up of South Flank.



Total copper production for fiscal year 2022 decreased by four per cent to 1,574 kt. Production for the 2023 financial year is expected to be between 1,635 and 1,825 kt.







