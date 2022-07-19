Marula Mining Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 18
MARULA MINING PLC
("Marula'' or the "Company")
Director's Dealing
Marula Mining plc (AQSE:MARU), an investing company listed on the AQSE Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") announces that it was notified on 18 July 2022 that Gathoni Muchai Investments Ltd ("GMI") acquired 100,000 ordinary shares at a price of 2.75 pence per share on 8 July 2022 ("Share Purchase").
Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company is a connected person to the Chief Executive Officer of GMI and a substantial shareholder and director of GMI.
Following the above transaction, the table below sets out the interest in the share capital of the Company of Mr Brewer:
|Name
|Shares
|Percentage shareholding following Share Purchase
|Warrants
|Jason Brewer
|6,635,0001,2
|11.1%
|232,5003
1 815,000 ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd
2 5,820,000 ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited
3 A warrant over 32,500 ordinary shares is held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd
The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation, and has been arranged for release by Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Enquiries:
|Marula Mining Plc
Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer
|jason@marulamining.com
Contact via BlytheRay, Financial PR and IR (details below)
|AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti
|+44 (0)20 7213 0880
|Broker
OvalX
Tom Curran / Thomas Smith
|+44 (0) 20 7392 1568
|Financial PR and IR
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray
|+44 (0)20 7138 3204
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Jason Brewer
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|Chief Executive Officer of the Company (also a director and shareholder of Gathoni Muchai Investments and connected person to the CEO of GMI)
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|Marula Mining plc
|b.
|LEI
|2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each
ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
N/A
N/A
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|8 July 2022
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|London