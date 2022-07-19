- (PLX AI) - SOBI Q2 EBIT SEK 423 million.
|20,980
|21,250
|09:14
|21,030
|21,190
|09:14
08:09
|SOBI Q2 Revenue SEK 3,876 Million vs. Estimate SEK 3,600 Million
Mo
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: The Board of Directors exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the incentive programme
|STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) on 10 May 2022, resolved - for the purpose of ensuring that the company can...
Mi
|New data shows improved prophylactic effectiveness with Sobi's Elocta
Mi
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: New real-world data shows significantly improved prophylactic effectiveness in patients treated with Elocta compared with standard half-life factor VIII
|Annualised bleed rate (ABR), injection frequency and factor consumption were significantly lower compared to standard half-life (SHL) FVIII prophylaxis
Results demonstrated the superior...
11.07.
|Sanofi and Sobi announce positive phase 3 trial results for severe haemophilia A
|SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB
|20,380
|+0,30 %