- (PLX AI) - Terveystalo Q2 revenue EUR 318.2 million vs. estimate EUR 313 million.
- • Q2 net income EUR 11.1 million vs. estimate EUR 16 million
|Terveystalo Q2 Adjusted EBITA EUR 24.1 Million
|08:06
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Juuso Pajunen appointed as CFO of Terveystalo
|08:06
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Terveystalo Group Half-Year Report January-June 2022: Strong growth continued, margin pressure due to changes in operating environment
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Terveystalo cancels repurchased shares
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Terveystalo grows in well-being services by acquiring Kunnon Syke Oy
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ
|10,320
|-0,19 %