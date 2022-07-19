- (PLX AI) - Hansa Biopharma Q2 adjusted EPS SEK -3.82.
|08:09
|Hansa Biopharma Q2 Revenue SEK 26.4 Million
|08:06
|HANSA BIOPHARMA AB: Hansa Biopharma half year report 2022
|HANSA BIOPHARMA AB: Hansa Biopharma announces $70 million non-dilutive product finance transaction with NovaQuest to support continued development of the company's antibody-cleaving enzyme technology platform
|HANSA BIOPHARMA AB: Hansa Biopharma announces first patient treated in the post-authorization efficacy study (PAES) of Idefirix (imlifidase) in highly sensitized kidney transplant patients
|HANSA BIOPHARMA AB: Increase of the number of votes in Hansa Biopharma
