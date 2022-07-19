Das Instrument G8O2 CA73106R1001 POLARIS INFRASTRUCT. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2022

The instrument G8O2 CA73106R1001 POLARIS INFRASTRUCT. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2022



Das Instrument BH6 AU000000BMN9 BANNERMAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2022

The instrument BH6 AU000000BMN9 BANNERMAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2022

POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de