Dienstag, 19.07.2022
"Hot Stock" der Woche: Anlauf genommen!
Dow Jones News
19.07.2022 | 08:31
71 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.100 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.936 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.080     GBP0.916 
 
                                    GBP0.920992 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.087275

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,787,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1341       1.100         XDUB      08:19:15      00060074529TRLO0 
540       1.096         XDUB      08:26:02      00060074737TRLO0 
508       1.096         XDUB      08:26:02      00060074736TRLO0 
782       1.096         XDUB      08:26:02      00060074735TRLO0 
2800       1.096         XDUB      08:26:02      00060074734TRLO0 
1046       1.096         XDUB      08:26:02      00060074733TRLO0 
3200       1.090         XDUB      09:56:55      00060077327TRLO0 
2684       1.090         XDUB      10:41:45      00060079125TRLO0 
3200       1.090         XDUB      11:18:45      00060080547TRLO0 
2902       1.090         XDUB      13:19:36      00060083818TRLO0 
3200       1.090         XDUB      13:19:36      00060083819TRLO0 
1520       1.090         XDUB      13:38:15      00060084220TRLO0 
1597       1.090         XDUB      13:38:15      00060084219TRLO0 
476       1.084         XDUB      14:19:42      00060085631TRLO0 
3798       1.084         XDUB      15:11:22      00060088553TRLO0 
1261       1.084         XDUB      15:11:22      00060088552TRLO0 
1104       1.084         XDUB      15:11:22      00060088551TRLO0 
2500       1.084         XDUB      15:11:22      00060088557TRLO0 
1314       1.084         XDUB      15:11:22      00060088559TRLO0 
2500       1.084         XDUB      15:11:22      00060088558TRLO0 
6089       1.080         XDUB      15:49:10      00060090176TRLO0 
5638       1.082         XDUB      16:21:03      00060092155TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
920       93.60         XLON      08:19:21      00060074530TRLO0 
3686       92.40         XLON      09:03:19      00060075844TRLO0 
3683       92.40         XLON      11:14:21      00060080339TRLO0 
3000       92.40         XLON      13:34:22      00060084089TRLO0 
1670       92.00         XLON      14:01:53      00060085047TRLO0 
1549       92.00         XLON      14:02:06      00060085055TRLO0 
492       92.00         XLON      14:02:06      00060085056TRLO0 
2248       91.80         XLON      15:11:22      00060088554TRLO0 
53        91.80         XLON      15:11:22      00060088555TRLO0 
2001       91.80         XLON      15:11:22      00060088556TRLO0 
2408       91.60         XLON      15:49:10      00060090175TRLO0 
3290       91.60         XLON      16:22:06      00060092221TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  175481 
EQS News ID:  1400421 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1400421&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
