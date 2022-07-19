US scientist have developed a new electrolyte design for sodium-ion batteries to improve their long cycling performance. The low-solvation electrolyte was designed for high-voltage sodium-ion batteries, which retained 90% of their capacity after 300 cycles.Scientists from the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have developed a sodium-ion battery (NIB) that can purportedly overcome the main challenge with such storage systems - the ability to hold a charge after repeated cycles of charging and discharging. The researchers said this issue is strictly correlated ...

