HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE FIRST HALF YEAR 2022 INTERIM REPORT

Stockholm, Sweden, July 19, 2022

SECOND QUARTER 2022

Q2 2022 accelerated Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"). ARR, including long-term service contracts, ended at MSEK 46.2, a growth of 24% from Q1 2022, and a Y/Y growth of 44%.

Q2 2022 revenue was MSEK 13.1, a growth of 43% from Q1 2022, and a Y/Y growth of 56%.

Quarterly operating costs decreased from MSEK 20.0 in Q1 2022 to MSEK 13.0 in Q2 2022, a reduction of MSEK 7.0 or a reduction of 35%.

EBITDA for Q2 2022 ended at negative MSEK 4.2 compared to negative MSEK 13.2 in Q1 2022.

The complete version of The First Half Year Report for 2022 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site).

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage -- so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you're already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on -- all from anywhere, on any device.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on July 19, 2022.

Attachment