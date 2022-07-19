Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 18
[19.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,737,000.00
|EUR
|0
|113,842,493.77
|8.9379
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|908,616.91
|90.1406
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,655,489.66
|97.4552
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|136,892.00
|USD
|9,700
|15,211,635.28
|111.1214
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|80,329.00
|GBP
|0
|8,894,736.64
|110.7288
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|305,681.00
|EUR
|0
|33,282,846.74
|108.881
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|59,279.00
|CHF
|0
|6,155,572.39
|103.8407
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,967,000.00
|EUR
|0
|69,408,260.29
|8.712
