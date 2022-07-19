Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.07.2022
Liper announces the rebranding and launch of TongueGym, the world's first patented tongue exercise product

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liper has announced the launch of TongueGym, formerly known as the Liper Device, the world's first patented at-home tongue exercise product. Designed for users of all ages, TongueGym is meant to provide assistance, easement and enjoyment to those performing tongue exercises.