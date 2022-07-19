Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DK4W ISIN: US8678921011 Ticker-Symbol: UF2 
Frankfurt
19.07.22
08:02 Uhr
10,400 Euro
+0,600
+6,12 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70011,10011:18
10,50010,90011:18
PR Newswire
19.07.2022 | 02:16
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will replace Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASD:VG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 21 . Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (OM:ERIC B/NASD: ERIC) is acquiring Vonage Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sunstone Hotel Investors

SHO

Real Estate

July 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Vonage Holdings

VG

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.