The controversial Oberon Solar Project is the third solar installation to be approved under the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan.From pv magazine USA The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued the final approval for construction of the Oberon solar project on about 2,700 acres of BLM-managed land near Desert Center in Riverside County, California. "This solar project is the third project approved for full construction under the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan and an example of how public land in California plays a big role in achieving the Biden-Harris administration's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...