Propeller TV: The BRI Story of Green Development

"Vista of the Green Silk Road" launching ceremony held in Beijing

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The launching ceremony of the "Vista of the Green Silk Road" program was co-hosted by the BRI International Green Development Coalition (BRIGC) and the "Belt and Road" Media Cooperation Union (MCU) on July 12 in Beijing.

Leveraging BRIGC and MCU's professionalism, resources, and promotion channels at home and abroad, the Vista of the Green Silk Road aims to tell stories of BRI green development with the style that combines advantages of professional film, television and media approaches. By these stories, it is intended to share green development concepts, experiences, practical cases and fruits of cooperation, to show the contribution of the BRI to global ecological civilization development. The annual theme of 2022 is "Stories of the Green Silk Road: Driving Green Development with Synergetic Reduction of Pollution and Carbon Emissions". Thematic events and case collection will be launched. The program will be broadcasted on the "USilk" a TV program under the MCU, in Silk Road countries via mainstream channels during prime time.

BRIGC aims to serve as a platform of policy dialogue and communication, environmental knowledge and information, and exchange and transfer of green technologies. It currently has more than 150 partners from 43 countries and regions. MCU is initiated by the China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC) in cooperation with international media agencies and aimed at promoting diversified media cooperation programs between China and international organizations by means of omni-media, multi-media, and media convergence. It now has 105 members from more than 40 countries and regions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861874/launching_ceremony.jpg