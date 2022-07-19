Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has opened a new office in Zurich, Switzerland, and appointed Leander Metzger as Country Manager.

"Establishing this new office in Zurich reflects our focus on expanding our presence and relationships throughout the DACH region. It is another important step in our strategy to steadily grow our capabilities, our team, and our local presence throughout Europe," said Andreas Krause, Head of DACH, BHSI. "Leander has had great success building European relationships and we are excited to have him lead our expansion in Switzerland."

BHSI is now underwriting property, casualty, and executive professional lines in Switzerland and expects to launch several other product lines there in the coming months.

"We look forward to building our team in Zurich and bringing BHSI's commitment to excellent technical underwriting and service and our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy to customers and brokers throughout Switzerland," said Leander Metzger, Country Manager Switzerland. Leander has more than 25 years of industry experience. He joined BHSI in June 2016 as Head of Property, Engineering Lines and Risk Control, and will retain that position along with his new role. Before coming to BHSI, Leander held management positions with both insurance brokers and insurers.

The new BHSI office is located at: Fraumuensterstrasse 16, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland

Leander can be reached +41 (0)76 394 7007, or via email at Leander.Metzger@bhspecialty.com

In Switzerland, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHIIL is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC and BHIIL are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, and Toronto.

