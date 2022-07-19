WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 19
19 July 2022
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")
Grant of Nil-Cost Option Awards
Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following nil-cost option awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s).
Performance measures for awards granted in 2022 will be based on 50% TSR relative to an appropriate comparator group, and 50% EPS growth.
The vesting date applying to each award is the third anniversary of the Award date. The Award for Mr Wroath, Chief Executive Officer, is subject to a holding period, ending on the fifth anniversary of the Award date.
|PDMR
|Total number of options granted
|Type of Plan
|James Wroath
|213,461
|Nil-Cost Option Award
|Sally Austin
|33,793
|Nil-Cost Option Award
|James Clarke
|16,377
|Nil-Cost Option Award
|Lyn Colloff
|24,873
|Nil-Cost Option Award
|Paul Durkin
|25,103
|Nil-Cost Option Award
|Ian Keilty
|100,413
|Nil-Cost Option Award
|Daniel Porte
|25,103
|Nil-Cost Option Award
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|James Wroath
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil-cost options over 213,461 Ordinary 10p Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
£3.625
|Volume
213,461
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|James Clarke
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Interim Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil-cost options over 16,377 Ordinary 10p Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
£3.625
|Volume
16,377
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sally Austin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief People Officer /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil-cost options over 33,793 Ordinary 10p Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
£3.625
|Volume
33,793
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lyn Colloff
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Company Secretary/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil-cost options over 24,873 Ordinary 10p Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
£3.625
|Volume
24,873
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Paul Durkin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Customer & Innovation Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil-cost options over 25,103 Ordinary 10p Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
£3.625
|Volume
25,103
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Keilty
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|COO/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil-cost options over 100,413 Ordinary 10p Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
£3.625
|Volume
100,413
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Daniel Porte
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Strategy Director/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil-cost options over 25,103 Ordinary 10p Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
£3.625
|Volume
25,103
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
About Wincanton
Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.
It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.
For further information please contact:
Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary
Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk
Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers /Marta Parry-Jones
E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com