WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 July 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Nil-Cost Option Awards

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following nil-cost option awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s).

Performance measures for awards granted in 2022 will be based on 50% TSR relative to an appropriate comparator group, and 50% EPS growth.

The vesting date applying to each award is the third anniversary of the Award date. The Award for Mr Wroath, Chief Executive Officer, is subject to a holding period, ending on the fifth anniversary of the Award date.

PDMR Total number of options granted Type of Plan James Wroath 213,461 Nil-Cost Option Award Sally Austin 33,793 Nil-Cost Option Award James Clarke 16,377 Nil-Cost Option Award Lyn Colloff 24,873 Nil-Cost Option Award Paul Durkin 25,103 Nil-Cost Option Award Ian Keilty 100,413 Nil-Cost Option Award Daniel Porte 25,103 Nil-Cost Option Award

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Wroath 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 213,461 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£3.625 Volume

213,461 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Clarke 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Interim Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 16,377 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£3.625 Volume

16,377 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sally Austin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer /PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 33,793 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£3.625 Volume

33,793 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lyn Colloff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 24,873 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£3.625 Volume

24,873 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Durkin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer & Innovation Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 25,103 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£3.625 Volume

25,103 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Keilty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status COO/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 100,413 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£3.625 Volume

100,413 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Daniel Porte 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Strategy Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 25,103 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£3.625 Volume

25,103 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.

