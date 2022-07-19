WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 19
19 July 2022
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")
Grant of Deferred Annual Bonus and Contingent Share Awards
Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following deferred bonus share award over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Annual bonuses are payable as set out in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. The Awards will vest on 15 July 2024, conditional on continued service.
|PDMR
|Total number of shares awarded
|Type of Plan
|James Wroath
|9,577
|Deferred Annual Bonus Award
In addition, the following share award over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company was granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s) for the financial year ended 31 March 2022:
|PDMR
|Total number of shares awarded
|Type of Plan
|Ian Keilty
|48,275
|Contingent Share Award
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|James Wroath
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of 9,577 Ordinary 10p Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
£3.625
|Volume
9,577
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Keilty
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|COO/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
|Identification code
|ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of 48,275 Ordinary 10p Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
£3.625
|Volume
48,275
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
-Ends-
About Wincanton
Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.
It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.
For further information please contact:
Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary
Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk
Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers /Marta Parry-Jones
E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com