WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 July 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Deferred Annual Bonus and Contingent Share Awards

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following deferred bonus share award over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Annual bonuses are payable as set out in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. The Awards will vest on 15 July 2024, conditional on continued service.

PDMR Total number of shares awarded Type of Plan James Wroath 9,577 Deferred Annual Bonus Award

In addition, the following share award over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company was granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s) for the financial year ended 31 March 2022:

PDMR Total number of shares awarded Type of Plan Ian Keilty 48,275 Contingent Share Award

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Wroath 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 9,577 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£3.625 Volume

9,577 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Keilty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status COO/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 48,275 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£3.625 Volume

48,275 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-Ends-

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers /Marta Parry-Jones

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com