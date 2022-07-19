- (PLX AI) - AAK Q2 EPS SEK 0.6.
- • Q2 adjusted free cash flow SEK 55 million
- • Q2 ROCE 15%
|12:10
|AAK Q2 Net Income SEK 160 Million
|12:06
|AAK AB: AAK's Interim report for the second quarter 2022 - strong quarter despite high volatility and a demanding macro-economic climate
|AAK AB: AAK invests in food tech company Green-On to accelerate improved sustainability in future food applications
|AAK AB: AAK to renew and issue bonds for a total of SEK 1.5 billion
|05.07.
|AAK AB: Invitation to AAK's presentation of the second quarter 2022 on July 19
|AAK AB
|15,985
|+0,63 %