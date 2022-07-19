Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.07.2022 | 12:27
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 19

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a First Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2023 of 3.75p per share (2021:3.75p), payable 1 September 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 5 August 2022. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 August 2022.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end share price.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

19 July 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.