RNA Analysis Market Will Reach $14,909.8 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2030, the RNA analysis market will reach $14,909.8 million, growing from a value of $4,833.4 million in the year 2021 at a rate of over 13%. The increase in the demand for tailored medicine, surge in the investments by governments for biotech, omics, and pharma research and development, expansion in the application area of RNA sequencing, and development of new transcriptomics products are pushing the global market.

Transcriptomics consumables have the highest demand in the RNA analysis market, and this trend will keep going in the near future because of the increasing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector, in addition to the rising government investment for research in life sciences. For example, in March 2022, the Canadian government provided aid of about $14 million for mobilizing genomics through 10 downstream research and development projects.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/rna-analysis-transcriptomics-market/report-sample

Next-generation sequencing is one of the most-widely used techniques for transcriptomics, and it had an over 30% share in the RNA analysis market in 2021. The development in precision medicine and the surge in the count of research studies that involve RNA sequencing, because of its advantages over traditional technologies, is driving the demand for the NGS process. Essentially, the growing use of RNA sequencing in agricultural and cancer research is driving the growth of the market.

Transcriptomics is mainly used in drug discovery & development due to the arrival of RNA-based therapeutics. RNA-based drugs are being explored for difficult-to-treat ailments and those that are currently incurable, including rare genetic diseases, AIDS, cancer, and diabetes. For instance, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has teamed up with xFOREST Therapeutics Co. Ltd. for creating RNA structure-targeted drugs for numerous ailments.

In 2021, the RNA analysis market share of North America was nearly 40%, with the U.S. being the market leader and Canada set to experience the faster growth in the coming years. This is because of the promising government strategies for pharmaceutical R&D, surge in healthcare expenditure, high chronic disease prevalence, and improvement in the access to advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the majority of the biopharma and pharma companies are headquartered here, particularly in the U.S.

Browse detailed report on RNA Analysis Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast Report 2030

The MEA and LATAM regions will also grow considerably, because of the rising occurrence of genetic ailments and the absence of appropriate treatments in the region. In LATAM, Brazil has an over 50% market share, and Mexico will have a significant growth rate. In the MEA, South Africa has a high possibility of market advance because of the immense unmet need for treatments for numerous diseases.

RNA Analysis Market Report Coverage

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Software

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarray

Mass Cytometry

By Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostics

Cell Biology

Single Cell Analysis

Gene Expression

By End-User

Academic and Research Institutions

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

DNA Extraction Kit Market Share and Growth Analysis, 2030

Generic Drugs Market Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, and Revenue Estimation Through 2030

Particle Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:



Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg