

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):



Earnings: $142.0 million in Q2 vs. -$22.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $160.6 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.95 per share Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q2 vs. $1.32 billion in the same period last year.



