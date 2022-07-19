

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $109 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $227 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $442 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.7% to $5.07 billion from $3.71 billion last year.



Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $109 Mln. vs. $227 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.12 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $5.07 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.



