- (PLX AI) - Biotage Q2 revenue SEK 395 million vs. estimate SEK 357 million.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 23.4%
- • Q2 net income SEK 57 million
|Biotage Q2 EBIT SEK 93 Million vs. Estimate SEK 70 Million
|Biotage Q1 EBIT SEK 96 Million vs. Estimate SEK 75 Million
|(PLX AI) - Biotage Q1 revenue SEK 386 million vs. estimate SEK 349 million.• Q1 EBIT margin 24.9%• Q1 net income SEK 71 million
|Biotage AB (publ) publishes new Financial Goals
|Biotage Awarded Gold Sustainability Medal by EcoVadis
|BIOTAGE AB
|18,950
|-0,26 %