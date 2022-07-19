Arithmos and seQure announce an important merger for the Life Sciences industry

With a great ambition to become a Strategic Partner for its Customers, the combined company, which now operates exclusively under the Arithmos name, offers extensive competencies and resources covering Technology-enabled Solutions, Regulatory Compliance and Consulting Services for Life Sciences companies

VERONA, Italy, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arithmos Srl and seQure Srl announce the merger of the two internationally recognised companies, thus creating one strategic partner to serve the technological and niche regulatory, quality and pharmacovigilance needs for companies and organisations conducting clinical trials and research and development across Europe and globally. Both companies have been part of the PM Holding (PMH) group of companies.

Arithmos was founded in 2010 with the idea to change the approach of Life Sciences companies to research and development by integrating new, disruptive technologies into their processes to develop more reliable therapies that are put on the market quicker.

seQure completed the picture in 2014 by providing consultancy and services in Pharmacovigilance, Quality Assurance and Regulatory compliance in the GxP environments. As a niche, expert provider, seQure expanded its coverage rapidly and became an outstanding leader in the industry.

The strategic decision to merge Arithmos and seQure stems from a clear mission, accelerating the development of therapeutics for patients empowered by innovative technologies and fully compliant processes, facilitating the digital transformation journey of Life Sciences companies with a full scope of technology consulting and value-added business services.

The combined company is privately-held and Paolo Morelli remains at the helm of the company as the CEO, and he brings with him a collective Management Team including:

Giorgio Jones , CFO & HR Director

, CFO & HR Director Umran Turker , Chief Commercial Officer

, Chief Commercial Officer Silvia Gabanti, Managing Director, Arithmos

Antonella Ursini , Managing Director, seQure

, Managing Director, seQure Stefania De Santis , Director of Pharmacovigilance, seQure

The Arithmos headquarters is located in Verona, Italy, with a significant office presence to remain in seQure's former headquarters in Rome.

"Today we celebrate a new milestone with the merger of our highly-regarded sister company, seQure," said Paolo Morelli, founder and CEO of PM Holding. "Under the Arithmos umbrella, our experienced team is in the best position to help our customers identify the right technology solution and managed services model that fits their needs including assessing their existing processes, technology and infrastructure to carry out possible optimization scenarios. We support them with the process of re-engineering to leverage the technology engagement capacity of their organisations. With our end-to-end managed services for Pharmacovigilance and Quality Assurance embracing GMP, GVP, GCP and GLP areas, we assure Life Science companies they are operating with fully compliant and reliable processes."

"We are absolutely thrilled to be joining Arithmos. Their global reputation combined with our unique expertise and talented team will provide Life Science companies with the best business value through technology-enabled solutions, Regulatory Compliance and Consulting services," said Antonella Ursini, Managing Director of seQure.

The company counts more than 60 passionate professionals delivering the best-of-breed services to a global customer base with a great Partner Network (Oracle, SAS, Agatha, etc.) through integrated solutions and extensive service offerings, giving customers access to endless opportunities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862037/Arithmos_Logo.jpg

Press contact:

Umran Turker

Chief Commercial Officer

Arithmos

umran.turker@arithmostech.com

+39 045 585492

arithmostech.com