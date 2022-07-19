HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies Announces Payment of Debenture Interest in Equity

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, today announces that it has elected to satisfy its obligation to pay $73,620 in interest as of June 30, 2022 to the holders of its 9% unsecured debentures issued August 21 and 24, 2020 (the "Debentures") by issuing 717,536 common shares of the Company. The common shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.1026 per share in full satisfaction of the June 30th interest payment obligation in accordance with the terms of the Debentures. The shares for debt application remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

HIRE is a growing capital allocator that is rapidly establishing itself as a market leader in workforce management and staffing. HIRE's mission is to create a world-class portfolio of brands that will define the future of human resources through synergies, scale, and reach. The Company has extensive experience in building and growing staffing and executive search companies and is supported by a large recurring revenue base and a highly scalable shared services platform. This structure enables HIRE to create value for partners and shareholders. For more information, visit hire.company.

