Informa Markets has today confirmed that CEO Charlie McCurdy, who joined Informa in 2015, will move into a new role as strategic advisor to Informa Group in 2023. Effective 1 January 2023, Patrick Martell, current CEO of Informa Intelligence and COO of Informa Group, will assume the role of Informa Markets' CEO, while continuing in his role as Group COO.

Charlie McCurdy is a renowned leader in the exhibitions industry, having spent 35 years leading B2B events and media businesses, including the last seven as CEO of Informa Markets, the world's leading business-to-business exhibitions and market access business.

He has overseen Informa Markets through the company's acquisition of Penton Information Services, the YPI boat show business, and the landmark UBM acquisition. He also led Informa Markets through the pandemic, helping to identify new digital solutions and emerging data opportunities, while building the exhibitions business back to strength throughout 2021 and into 2022.

McCurdy will remain CEO through the rest of the year before beginning his new role as Strategic Advisor to Informa in January. In this role, he will continue to support the development of Informa Markets' digital and data services, as well as providing broader input and support on key partnership relationships and future growth opportunities, through the period of Informa's 2021-2024 Growth Acceleration Plan II.

"When I joined Informa Markets seven years ago, I had confidence that we could transform the business from a great regional exhibitions business to a world-leading one. I truly believe that we have done that and more, transforming from a world-leading exhibitions business to a true global market-access provider. We are delivering greater value for our customers on and off the show floor, and the business is in a fantastic position, with so much opportunity on the horizon," said Charlie McCurdy, Informa Markets CEO.

"My time leading the Informa Markets business has been second-to-none, but I am ready to try a new approach and really pleased that I am able to do that here at Informa, continuing to work with the amazing teams and talent that make up this community, and engaged in the projects and opportunities that will continue to make this a best-in-class business. I am also truly pleased that I am handing the CEO role over to Patrick Martell, another member of the Informa community, and one of its most experienced and effective leaders."

Incoming CEO Patrick Martell will take the reins as CEO of Informa Markets on January 1, 2023. Martell, who joined Informa in 2014, has significant knowledge of the business having been closely involved in the integration of Penton Information Services in 2016. He also has deep experience and success in embedding effective data discipline and investing in digital product development from his time leading Informa Intelligence.

Patrick Martell's digital and data experience, paired with the formidable exhibitions industry experience across the Informa Markets leadership team will help build on that momentum, driving deeper value for the communities and customers they serve.

"I am greatly looking forward to the opportunity to lead Informa Markets from 2023. Informa Markets has a leadership team with unparalleled experience in their markets. The business is nearly back to full strength on in-person events and rapidly expanding what it offers customers in terms of technology, data services and digital marketplaces. I'm looking forward to making the most of all of these opportunities, and continuing to deliver exceptional value for the customers and communities Informa Markets serves," said incoming CEO Patrick Martell.

As Informa Markets continues to develop more efficient and effective ways for communities to connect both on and off the show floor, they have invested in building out a Product team, and hired new Transformation leadership, including Chief Transformation Officer Trevor Attridge who joined Informa Markets in May.

"Informa Markets has seen a healthy return to the in-person format through the first half of 2022, and we expect that trend to continue. With that confidence in mind, we are pleased to share that in the coming months we will reinforce our commitment to geographic and market expansion, deepening our partnerships with BolognaFiere Group in the Beauty and Personal care market, and further expanding into the Middle East, a key growth region for us," said McCurdy.

To learn more, you can view the full press release at: www.informa.com/media.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005743/en/

Contacts:

Casey Clemenza

Casey.Clemenza@informa.com

917-696-2809