3radical Announces Tim Suther Joining Board of Directors

New board member further supports company growth in North America

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, the leader in audience engagement and consented data capture solutions, is pleased to announce that Tim Suther will join the company's Board of Directors. This appointment brings critical expertise in data and technology business development and growth to the board.

Mr. Suther has over 35 years of experience as a strategic advisor and C-level executive, helping organizations maximize value through data, analytics, and technology transformation. Since 2017, Mr. Suther has served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Solutions at Change Healthcare, focusing on creating a better healthcare system through the effective and responsible use of data and analytics. He also has held board and advisory roles at Commerce Signals, Signal, Label Insight, PopCodes, and is currently is vice chairman of Loras College Board of Regents.

"Effective consumer engagement requires mastery of three interrelated disciplines: transparently obtaining consumer consent, understanding ever-changing consumer sentiment, and adhering to a fluid regulatory environment," said Mr. Suther. "These 3 factors fundamentally are rewriting how firms engage consumers and how data can be collected & used. The 3radical platform enables organizations to accelerate and amplify the value of their consumer engagement programs."

Michael Fisher, CEO of 3radical adds, "Tim is a long-time industry proponent of putting consumers first in a company's data strategy. His expertise and wealth of knowledge in data and its gathering and use - for marketing and other purposes - and his input as to how we realize the tremendous opportunity ahead will be highly valuable. Tim's appointment strengthens the 3radical board as we embark on a fundraising effort to accelerate our already exciting momentum in the North American market and develop our aggregated data and audience engagement solutions proposition."

"We are thrilled to have Tim join the board at a time when the need for companies to ethically capture and transparently utilize data is paramount. He has a successful track record in the marketing technology and data strategy landscape and has great insight into future directions the industry must go in order to meet the ever-evolving demands of today's online audiences," said David Eldridge, Chairman of 3radical.

With a strong history as a customer experience champion, Mr. Suther was previously a Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Acxiom, and has held leadership roles at Metavante, Protagona Worldwide, and Unisys. He is also a past ExecRank Top CMO, CMO Club President's Club award winner, and previous member of McKinsey's Advanced Data & Analytics Roundtable.

About 3radical

3radical is a consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions provider. We help organizations listen to their consumers and adapt experiences accordingly by giving them the ability to earn consented data directly from their audience. Critically, this fosters humanized interactions through choice-driven journeys provided by 3radical's gamification software. We use game science and comprehensive strategic services to shape and support the customer experience by creating a fair value exchange delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by data and real-time decisioning. Every progressive exchange results in consented, Earned Data provided by the consumer in a transparent, motivating, and mutually beneficial environment enticing consumers to want to share and engage more. 3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.

