Data Bridge Market Research: Cannabis Seeds Market To Observe Highest CAGR Growth of 18.70 by 2029 | Market Analysed by Growth, Trends, Share, Industry Size and Key Player Analysis

According to Data Bridge Market Research, Global Cannabis Seeds Market was valued at USD 1,445.05 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,694.95 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Overview:-

Cannabis is a flowering plant genus belonging to the Cannabaceaem family. Cannabis sativa, cannabis indica, and cannabis ruderalis are its three species. Cannabis seeds are high in protein, fibre, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, all of which are beneficial to your health. Arginine (an amino acid) and gamma-linolenic acid (a fatty acid) are abundant in the seeds.

In recent years, cannabis seeds have shown a considerable increase in demand across the globe and are predicted to continue to do so over the forecast period. The big consumer base and the recognition of its medical benefits worldwide are driving vendors to increase their geographic presence, which is boosting the expansion of the cannabis seeds market. The increased adoption which further increases the market demand have largely contributed to the growth of the market.

Key Players:-

Seed Cellar (U.S.)

HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY (U.S.)

BARNEY'S FARM ( Netherlands )

) Dinafem Seeds ( Spain )

) Tropical Seeds Co. ( India )

) Sweet Seeds (U.S.)

Serious Seeds ( Netherlands )

) Sensi Seeds ( Amsterdam )

) Green House Seed Co. ( Netherlands )

) Love Growing Marijuana ( Netherlands )

) DeliciousSeeds (U.K)

Christiania Seeds ( Denmark )

) Nymera ( France )

) T.H.Seeds ( Netherlands )

) Royal Queen Seeds ( Barcelona )

( ) Dutch Passion ( Netherlands )

) Paradise Seeds B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Crop King Seeds ( Canada )

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Canopy Growth, one of the world's largest cannabis companies, has completed the acquisition of The Supreme Cannabis Company, acquiring 100% of the company's issued and outstanding common shares. Furthermore, Canopy's total leadership position in the Canadian recreational market is strengthened by the acquisition of Supreme, which results in a pro forma Q4 FY 2021 market share of 18.1 percent 1. Furthermore, the acquisition provides an immediate opportunity for value development, with $30 million in synergies expected to be realized within the next two years.

In March 2021, STADA Arzneimittel AG, one of Germany's leading pharmaceutical companies, has entered the medical cannabis market with a deal with MediPharm Labs, a Canadian company, to introduce two flower products and six more in the future. MediPharm will deliver GMP-certified medicinal cannabis products to STADA and manufacturing, logistical, and regulatory support under the conditions of the exclusive collaboration. STADA will be in charge of commercializing cannabis products, first in Germany and marketing and medical education, with a field force with pharmaceutical experience.

The concentrates segment projected to grow at highest CAGR in the Cannabis Seeds Market

The concentrates segment within the Cannabis Seeds Market, by product type, is estimated to be growing at the fastest rate from 2022-2029. This is majorly due to the varied number of forms in which concentrates let one experience cannabis in a multitude of ways, such as shatter, rosin, wax, crumble, oil, dabs, and tinctures. Concentrates also offer a wide variety of delivery methods, such as smoking, vaping, dabbing, ingestion, and tinctures, which further aid their market growth.

Cannabis Seeds Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increasing Utilization and Legalization

This demographic profile is predicted to raise cannabis demand around the world due to the effectiveness of cannabis on numerous chronic conditions. Highly legalized territory with strong demand for cannabis seeds, resulting in significant revenue creation, which is assisting the market's growth across the globe.

Additionally, the growing demand for cannabis across various sectors is estimated to bolster the market's overall growth due to its benefits. Furthermore, the increase in disposable income and the increase in purchasing power among consumers fuel the market growth. The surging consumer's awareness regarding the medical consumption of cannabis also acts as a market driver.

Opportunities

Modification and Intellectual Property Rights

The active research genetic development and modification of the plant are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the cannabis seeds market's growth rate in the future. Additionally, the advancements in intellectual property rights of cannabis are also estimated to offer numerous growth opportunities within the market.

Influence of the Cannabis Seeds Market Report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Cannabis Seeds Market

Lead Cannabis Seeds Market recent innovations and major events

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Cannabis Seeds Market market-leading players

market-leading players Conclusive study about the growth plot of Cannabis Seeds Market for forthcoming years

In-depth understanding of Cannabis Seeds Market market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Cannabis Seeds Market

Key Industry Segmentation:-

Cannabis Seeds Market, by Type

Regular Seeds

Feminized Seeds

Autoflowering Seeds



Cannabis Seeds Market, by Category

Organic

Conventional



Cannabis Seeds Market, by Strain

Hybrid

Sativa

Indica

Cannabis Seeds Market, by Distribution Channel

Wholesalers and Distributors

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Reasons to Consider This Report

To understand the North America cannabis seeds market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

cannabis seeds market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for cannabis seeds market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in cannabis seeds market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form cannabis seeds market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2022-2029 in regions.

