Introducing the All-in-One travel fishing system for shore, boat, ice and snorkel fishing including ActionCam adapter

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - wor.my is launching its second Kickstarter Campaign, this time presenting its Catch&Capture compact modular fishing gear. The world's most innovative system developed for recreational fishing, suitable for shore, boat, ice and also underwater use. With the camera adapter that is part of the system, an action camera can also be installed, allowing one to capture the experience of catching fish.





wor.my

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/131121_0efd2ff564483a89_001full.jpg

wor.my provides multi-functional solutions for light travelers, making the fishing experience effective and entertaining. It is created as the Swiss Army Knife of fishing rods and this compact and portable-modular device is convenient to bring around anywhere. One does not require any fishing practice and with minimal investment, this all-season experience is available to all ages.

As Szabolcs Németh, inventor of the patented system summarized: "Our goal was to create a product that will serve its owner for many years to come. We use high-quality engineering polymers that are carbon fiber-reinforced. Carbon fiber provides a 3X increase in strength over unmodified polymers giving these composites strength-to-weight ratios that are on par with metals. This makes the system light, yet strong and durable. All metal parts are made of stainless materials (stainless steel, anodized aluminum)".

Key Features of wor.my

• Ultra portable

• Compact-modular system

• Stainless materials (stainless steel, hard anodized aluminum)

• Carbon fiber-reinforced polymers

• All-season fishing (methods: casting, spinning, boat, snorkel, ice)

• Underwater use (snorkel fishing - saltwater resistant)

• Eco-Friendly (100% recyclable materials)

wor.my is now live on Kickstarter. To learn more and get notified of the latest updates, please contact mail@wor.my or visit the Kickstarter Campaign Page.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNpj10-rTMk

About wor.my

At wor.my, the founder and team believe in simple designs that help people improve their daily efficiency, productivity and creativity. The company provides innovative fishing solutions with high-quality materials while offering multifunctional products for an entertaining fishing experience. The goal was to design a rod that is multifunctional with the smallest possible size and minimum weight for the sake of durability. The founder and developer of wor.my has won the most prestigious recognition of the Hungarian designer profession, the Hungarian Design Award. The entire system offered by wor.my is patent protected.

Contact Info:

Name: Szabolcs Németh

Email: mail@wor.my

Organization: wor.my

Address: 2013 Pomáz, Szabadság tér 6, HUNGARY

Phone: +36 30 562 6362

Website: https://wor.my/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131121