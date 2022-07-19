Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a MedTech company commercializing IzoView, an advanced breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, announces it has engaged a world-leading clinical research organization (CRO) ICON plc ("ICON") to help prepare for its upcoming clinical study and submission for market authorization in the U.S.

With over 20 years of experience and having completed 500+ trials over the last five years, ICON's Medical Device team has been engaged to support multiple aspects of Izotropic's clinical research study including contracting, start-up, data collection and analysis, and report writing for FDA submission. ICON's senior experts work directly with the FDA, including the Division of Radiological Health.

"Engaging ICON means we are confidently moving forward with our business plans to bring IzoView to market efficiently," said Dr. John McGraw, CEO. "We plan to run a multi-site study with leading U.S. hospitals which will help to expedite patient recruitment and broadens the clinical experience with IzoView. When operating a multi-site study, it is critical that the same set of processes and procedures from start to finish are followed at each site for every patient to mitigate exclusion and maintain data integrity, and ICON's expertise enhances that capability."

About ICON plc

ICON is the world's leading clinical research organization, powered by healthcare intelligence. From molecule to medicine, ICON advances clinical research providing outsourced development and commercialization services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, government, and public health organizations. ICON develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward, and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employ approximately 39,300 employees in 138 locations in 53 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Berard

Email: jberard@izocorp.com

Cell: 778-228-2314

Toll Free: 1-833-IZOCORP ext.1

Media Inquiries Contact:

Jaclyn Thast

Email: jaclyn@izocorp.com

Toll Free: 1-833-IZOCORP ext.3

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications, including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

