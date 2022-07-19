Social Detention, Inc.: Social Detention Inc. Subsidiary, Danliv Inc., Civic Square LLC Project Update

ALAMO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Social Detention Inc. is pleased to update that its subsidiary, Danliv Inc., has received its building permit and has begun construction of the (10) Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Chargers on the property. Civic Square LLC is a 298 Unit apartment complex in Pleasanton, California. Upon final inspection, the Electrical Vehicle Supply Equipment will be put into operation and Danliv Inc. will begin site operations and revenue recognition per our agreement. The approved rebate incentives will be requested, and we anticipate based on the terms of the agreement and incentives received, the project will have construction costs 100% offset. Project completion is scheduled for Q3 of this year.

Robert P. Legg II, President/CEO of Social Detention Inc, recently stated, "The progress and upcoming completion of the Civic Square LLC. has completed several milestones. From design, permit submittal/approval, construction and eventually the chargers coming online completes the full circle for this project. This project will serve as a model for future projects and will provide invaluable data on hard costs, revenue recognition and costs to operate as we pursue future opportunities."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Robert P. Legg II

blegg@sodetention.com

SOURCE: Social Detention, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708935/Social-Detention-Inc-SODE-Subsidiary-Danliv-Inc-Civic-Square-LLC-Project-Update