Dienstag, 19.07.2022
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Tradegate
19.07.22
09:03 Uhr
46,000 Euro
-0,400
-0,86 %
PR Newswire
19.07.2022 | 14:09
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of AGM

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 19

Ashtead Group plc

19 July 2022

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has issued and posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30th April 2022 to shareholders together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

The Annual Report and Accounts 2022 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/results-centre/annual-reports/

The Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm/

The AGM will be held at Wax Chandler's Hall, 6 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7AD on 6thSeptember 2022 at 11:30am.

Copies of the documents listed below have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

· Annual Report and Accounts 2022

· Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Contact:

Eric Watkins, General Counsel

0207 726 9700

© 2022 PR Newswire
