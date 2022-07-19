ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of AGM
London, July 19
Ashtead Group plc
19 July 2022
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting
Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has issued and posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30th April 2022 to shareholders together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM").
The Annual Report and Accounts 2022 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/results-centre/annual-reports/
The Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at http://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm/
The AGM will be held at Wax Chandler's Hall, 6 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7AD on 6thSeptember 2022 at 11:30am.
Copies of the documents listed below have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
· Annual Report and Accounts 2022
· Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
Contact:
Eric Watkins, General Counsel
0207 726 9700