- (PLX AI) - Nobia Q2 sales SEK 3,890 million vs. estimate SEK 3,900 million.
- • Q2 EPS SEK 0.81
|Nobia Q2 EBIT SEK 212 Million vs. Estimate SEK 297 Million
|14:06
|NOBIA AB: Interim report January - June 2022
|06.07.
|NOBIA AB: Invitation to presentation of Q2 interim report 2022
|06.05.
|Nobia Dives 10% After Nordea Downgrades on Weak Growth Prospects
|(PLX AI) - Nobia shares fell 10% after Nordea cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy. • Nobia delivered a weak first-quarter report yesterday, with EBIT of SEK 182 million missing estimates...
|05.05.
|NOBIA AB: Nobia's 2022 Annual General Meeting
