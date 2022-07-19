Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMKG ISIN: US86882C2044 Ticker-Symbol: RT20 
Frankfurt
19.07.22
08:05 Uhr
2,930 Euro
-0,100
-3,30 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGALIGN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGALIGN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9353,07514:37
2,9353,07514:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGY VAULT
ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS INC6,800+0,74 %
SURGALIGN HOLDINGS INC2,930-3,30 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.