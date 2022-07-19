Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.07.2022
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 Ticker-Symbol: HGR 
Tradegate
19.07.22
13:12 Uhr
1,750 Euro
-0,056
-3,10 %
1,7261,76614:38
19.07.2022 | 14:32
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Completion of Acquisition

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Further to the announcement on 12 July 2022, Anglo Pacific (LSE:APF) (TSX:APY) announces that is has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of royalties over advanced development stage copper and nickel projects from South32 Royalty Investments Pty Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations




Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com



RBC Capital Markets
Farid Dadashev / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Peel Hunt LLP
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709038/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Completion-of-Acquisition

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
