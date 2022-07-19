Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Completion of Acquisition

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Further to the announcement on 12 July 2022, Anglo Pacific (LSE:APF) (TSX:APY) announces that is has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of royalties over advanced development stage copper and nickel projects from South32 Royalty Investments Pty Ltd.
