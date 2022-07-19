Cellular Immunotherapy Market Worth $37.97 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cellular immunotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 37.97 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 22.41% during the forecast period, driven by the growing government support for innovative therapies research, rising prevalence of cancer, development of advanced cell-based immunotherapies, and increasing R&D investment by global players.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

CAR T cell therapy segment contributed a significant revenue share of 71.6% in 2021. Factors such as approval of new drugs, patent protection, and a robust product pipeline are expected to drive the segment.

B-cell malignancy is the largest segment by indication in 2021 due to the high product penetration; BREYANZI and Yescarta are among the drugs that contribute to its high share.

Hospitals dominated the market in 2021 due to the availability of skilled healthcare practitioners in hospital settings and ease of reimbursement.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, owing to the availability of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high per capita healthcare expenditure, and the increasing prevalence of cancer in the region.

Cellular Immunotherapy Market Growth & Trends

Growing support from government organizations and research institutes including the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Center of Excellence in Immunology (CEI) for cellular immunotherapies research is one of the major factors driving the market growth. For instance, the CEI pulls out experts from other institutes such as NCI and NIH to promote the growth of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer. Also, the Surgery Branch of the National Cancer Institute's Center for Cancer Research (CCR) is committed to the innovation of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer patients.

The rising number of M&As, collaborations, acquisitions, and funding is a major trend observed in the market. M&A and collaboration help companies expand their existing product portfolio and regional reach in a short period. For instance, in March 2021, TrakCel received funding from Labcorp and AmerisourceBergen for cellular therapy orchestration research and global expansion. Also, in April 2020, Kite (a Gilead Company) and Teneobio, Inc. entered into a license agreement through which Kite will receive exclusive rights to specific antibodies targeted to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). Thus, such M&A and collaborations are expected to boost the market growth.

A substantial number of cellular immunotherapy companies are engaged in new product launches, pertaining to licensing, collaborations, & acquisitions, and regional expansion. Some of the key companies in the market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Novartis AG; Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma); F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and Johnson & Johnson. These companies are adopting various business models to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in February 2021, Novartis secured approval for the first Australian commercial CAR-T manufacturing site for Kymriah. With this approval, the company would be able to develop Kymriah in Australia, thereby providing easy access to Australian patients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a high impact on the market. Owing to stringent regulations to curb the pandemic, a slowdown in clinical trials, approval of new drugs, and delayed cancer diagnosis have been observed, affecting the industry's growth amid the pandemic. However, in several countries, the effect of COVID-19 declined after the third quarter of 2021, which helped the market regain traction.

Cellular Immunotherapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cellular immunotherapy market based on therapy type, indication, end-use, and region:

Cellular Immunotherapy Therapy Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

CAR T Cell Therapy

Dendritic Cell Therapy

NK Cell Therapy

TIL Therapy

Others

Cellular Immunotherapy Market - Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

B-cell Malignancies

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Others

Cellular Immunotherapy Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Cancer Institutes

Others

Cellular Immunotherapy Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Cellular Immunotherapy Market

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Celyad

Adicet Bio, Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

