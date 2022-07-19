Data Bridge Market Research: Beauty Device Market to Garner 148.09 billion and is growing with a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently issued comprehensive industry research on "Global Beauty Device Market" which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analysed in the report. The market insights gained through this Beauty Device market research analysis report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently. With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this report, businesses can gauge or analyse the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own product. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this Beauty Device market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about Beauty Device industry.

The hair removal devices dominated the overall beauty devices market due to the introduction of novel laser hair removal equipment around the world. Treatment is available for all types of skin on the platform. As a result, the global demand for hair removal technologies rises. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the beauty devices market was valued at USD 35.61 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 148.09 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The term "beauty devices" refers to products that help people look better. It is simple to use and can help with skin and hair issues. It offers beauty services that are similar to aesthetic services. Exposure to UV radiation has caused skin, hair, and ageing to become more common today. Customers are being enticed to use numerous cosmetic treatments due to sunburns, decreased skin elasticity, and hair loss.

The majority of people are familiar with beauty equipment and how to utilise them. Beauty devices have a number of advantages. They can be used to treat, improve, and enhance the appearance of the skin. There are devices for the skin, hair, hands, and feet, among other things. These beauty devices are popular in salons, spas, and at-home beauty treatments.

Some of the major players operating in the beauty devices market are:

Nu Skin (US)

CANDELA CORPORATION (US)

Silkn (US)

TRIA BEAUTY (US)

Curallux LLC. (US)

Termosalud ( Spain )

) FOREO ( Sweden )

) Tech4Beauty ( Germany )

) Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Conair Corporation (US)

Lumenis ( Israel )

) Cynosure (US)

Sciton, Inc. (US)

Fotona ( Slovenia )

) Procter & Gamble (US)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US)

LUTRONIC ( South Korea )

) STRATA Skin Sciences (US)

NuFACE (US)

Spectrum Brands, Inc. (US)

Cutera (US)

Merz North America , Inc. (US)

, Inc. (US) El.En. S.p.A. ( Italy )

) YA-MAN LTD. ( Japan )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Alma Lasers ( Israel )

) Bausch Health Companies Inc. ( Canada )

Recent Development

In July 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V., has introduced a new line of DIY female grooming products based on the newest technology, which may be used to improve facial beauty and hair care. The items are powered by clever microprocessor technology that adapts in real time to provide personalised care.

Beauty Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the beauty devices market in the forecast period are as follows:

Rise in the geriatric population

The skin loses healthy components as it ages. These conditions are common among the elderly. Dryness, wrinkles, and pigmentation are all indications of ageing. The beautification devices provide younger-looking skin which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the beauty devices market.

Growing hormonal disorder

Individuals have hormone abnormalities as a result of lifestyle changes and other circumstances. It causes severe acne breakouts and other skin issues will further accelerate the growth of the market.

Increase in the incidence of hair and skin problems

The majority of the population has hair and skin problems. Hair loss, hair damage, split ends, skin pigmentation, redness, blackheads, and acne can all have a negative impact on one's appearance which is another factor that drives beauty devices market

Opportunities

In addition, the new product advancements and new product launches by the market players is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the beauty devices market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation: Beauty Devices Market

Type

Hair Care Devices

Facial Devices

Skin Care Devices

Oral Care Devices

Eye Care Devices

Application

Hair

Facial

Skin

Oral

Eye

Portability

Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device

Fixed

Mode of Operation

Electric and Battery Operated

Manual

Gender

Female

Male

End users

Commercial/Professional

Domestic/Personalized/ Homecare

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Retail

Online

Beauty Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The beauty devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, portability, mode of operation, gender, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the beauty devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the beauty devices market due to the rise in the healthcare expenses. Furthermore, the advancing healthcare technology and huge patient population will further boost the growth of the beauty devices market in the region during the forecast period.

North America is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the beauty devices market due to the rise in the inclination for hair care devices. Moreover, the growing incidence of the skin disease is further anticipated to propel the growth of the beauty devices market in the region in the coming years.

